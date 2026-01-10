Jaitra-2026 concludes

Bhimavaram: The three-day Jaitra 2026 Sports Carnival, a State-level engineering colleges sports competition, concluded on Friday at SRKR Engineering College here. Engineering colleges from across the State participated in the event, held from January 7.

State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, presented prizes to the winners. Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the competitive spirit and sportsmanship displayed by all participating teams. In men’s volleyball category, St Ann’s Engineering College, Chirala, secured first place, while Swarnandhra Engineering College, Narsapuram, stood second. In women’s volleyball event, St Ann’s Engineering College, Chirala, won first place followed by Vishnu Institute of Technology, Bhimavaram, in second place.

In men’s kabaddi, Vignan Lara University, Guntur, emerged champions, with SRM University, Amaravati securing second place. In women’s kabaddi category, St Mary’s Group of Institutions Engineering College, Guntur, won first place, while Ramachandra Engineering College, Eluru, finished as runners-up. Prize money of Rs 25,000 was awarded to first-place teams and Rs 15,000 to second-place teams in kabaddi and volleyball events.

In women’s badminton, SRKR Engineering College secured first place, while Vasavi Engineering College, Tadepalligudem, won second place. In men’s badminton event, Swarnandhra Engineering College, Narsapuram, emerged winners, with SRKR Engineering College finishing second.

In pickleball, SRKR Engineering College secured both first and second places in the men’s category. In women’s category, Vishnu Engineering College won first place, while SRKR Engineering College secured second place.

Sports conveners Dr P Satyanarayana Raju, Physical Director, Assistant Physical Director Dr CH Hari Mohan, and Assistant Physical Directors G Sarika and Avinash provided details of the competitions.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma, Director Dr Jagapathi Raju, and In-charge Principal Dr BHVS Ramakrishnam Raju stated that the participation of teams from distant regions reflected the students’ strong interest in sports. They assured that the sports meet would be organised on a much larger scale next year.