JIO True 5G rolled out in AP

Vijayawada: Minister for industries and information technology Gudivada Amarnath and chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, minister Amarnath said that the 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Chief secretary Jawahar Reddy said that with the launch of Jio's True 5G services, the state is not just getting the best telecommunication network, but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-Governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business.

Jio True 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes till the last mile user, he added.

Starting December 26, Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur will be invited to the Jio welcome offer by which they can experience unlimited data at up to 1 GBPS+ speeds at no additional cost.