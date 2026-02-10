Job fair tomorrow to boost employment

Dharmavaram: Ina positive development for unemployed youth in the Dharmavaram constituency, a Job Fair–2026 will be organised on February 11 at the Government Polytechnic College, Dharmavaram, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). According to an official release from the Minister’s Office, the job fair is being organised with the initiative and full support of State Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

The programme is part of the State government’s ongoing efforts to promote skill-based employment opportunities for youth.

Several leading companies are expected to participate in the job fair, including EMMVEE Group, Apollo Pharmacies, Kotak Mahindra Bank (Microfinance), BigBasket, Tata Electronics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Premier Energies, Dixon SVS Services and Concentrix Staffing Solutions.