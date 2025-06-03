Live
- WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp to Launch Usernames; Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number
- Common Myths About Coworking Spaces: Debunked
- Massive jailbreak in Karachi amid earthquake chaos; over 200 inmates flee Malir prison
- JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman
- India-US Trade Deal May Be Coming Soon, Says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick
- TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away After Battle with Cancer; Friends Share Funeral Details and Tributes
- Rare Odia copper plate unearthed in Gunupur
- Singer Akhil Sachdeva reflects on working with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane amid Indo-Pak tensions
- Jawahar vows to protect rights of SCs
- PMGSY funds being siphoned off by Trinamool leaders: Amit Malviya slams Mamata govt
JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman
Jana Sena Party leader Sheikh Vazeeruddin has been unanimously elected as the Vice-Chairman of Nidadavole municipality in East Godavari district.
Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party leader Sheikh Vazeeruddin has been unanimously elected as the Vice-Chairman of Nidadavole municipality in East Godavari district. This marks a significant milestone as Nidadavole becomes the first municipality in Andhra Pradesh to be governed by Jana Sena Party.
Vazeeruddin, who recently joined JSP from YSRCP, was elected during the municipal council meeting held on Monday. A total of 14 councillors participated and unanimously supported his candidacy. The opposition YSRCP councillors abstained from the proceedings. However, with the quorum met, officials conducted the election following regulations.
In the previous municipal elections, YSRCP had won 27 out of the 28 council seats, with one seat going to the TDP. However, over time, 14 councillors, including the Municipal Chairman, shifted allegiance to Jana Sena, altering the balance of power.
Tourism Minister and Nidadavole MLA Kandula Durgesh congratulated Vazeeruddin and expressed pride in Jana Sena forming its first municipal administration in the state. “This is just the beginning. Jana Sena will create a strong wave in the upcoming local body elections,” he stated.
This development is seen as a key moment in Jana Sena’s political rise and highlights a shift in grassroots-level political dynamics.