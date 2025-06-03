JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party leader Sheikh Vazeeruddin has been unanimously elected as the Vice-Chairman of Nidadavole municipality in East Godavari district. This marks a significant milestone as Nidadavole becomes the first municipality in Andhra Pradesh to be governed by Jana Sena Party.

Vazeeruddin, who recently joined JSP from YSRCP, was elected during the municipal council meeting held on Monday. A total of 14 councillors participated and unanimously supported his candidacy. The opposition YSRCP councillors abstained from the proceedings. However, with the quorum met, officials conducted the election following regulations.

In the previous municipal elections, YSRCP had won 27 out of the 28 council seats, with one seat going to the TDP. However, over time, 14 councillors, including the Municipal Chairman, shifted allegiance to Jana Sena, altering the balance of power.

Tourism Minister and Nidadavole MLA Kandula Durgesh congratulated Vazeeruddin and expressed pride in Jana Sena forming its first municipal administration in the state. “This is just the beginning. Jana Sena will create a strong wave in the upcoming local body elections,” he stated.

This development is seen as a key moment in Jana Sena’s political rise and highlights a shift in grassroots-level political dynamics.