Kadapa admn gears up for counting day

Kadapa: As the countdown to vote counting begins, the district administration is all geared up with all preparations at its district counting centre, assured District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju. He stated this at a virtual review meeting held by State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena with district election officers from State Secretariat on Thursday.

Commending peaceful conduct of the elections on May 13, Mukesh Kumar Meena stressed the importance of unwavering compliance with the Election Commission of India's directives to ensure swift and precise result declarations.

Emphasising stringent security protocols, he mandated robust fortification at counting centres to prevent any unauthorised intrusion. He advocated for comprehensive communication with candidates and election agents to prevent potential disputes, alongside establishment of dedicated media centres to facilitate seamless journalistic coverage.

Collector V Vijay Ramaraju reaffirmed district's readiness for the counting process, at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu National University near Kadapa Rims with a network of 112 CCTV cameras for surveillance. The setup encompasses 14 EVM tables each for parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, as well as dedicated provisions for handling postal ballots.

Three-tier security apparatus will envelop counting centres, along with specialised security personnel and vigilant oversight via CCTV surveillance. Additional manpower, including AROs, counting supervisors, assistants and micro-observers, have been appointed for the counting proceedings.