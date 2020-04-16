Kadapa:Collector Ch Harikiran says Observe home quarantine strictly

Kadapa: With the identification of 2 Covid-19 positive cases during the house-to-house survey, the district administration has intensified its efforts for tracing out infected persons in the district.

District Collector Ch Harikiran along with SP K N N Anburajan and Jammalamadugu MLA Dr Sudheer Reddy inspected the Santhinagar area and confirmed the duo, who returned from Maharashtra state, were tested positive. He said observing home quarantine is the only alternative for rescuing people themselves from killer coronavirus. He directed the the medical officials to conduct swab tests to all people and volunteers, ANM's, Asha workers and municipal staff discharging responsibilities in infec ted areas. He said the house survey will help identify the COVID-19 positive.