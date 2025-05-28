Kadapa Mahanadu sees massive turnout as TDP leaders and supporters rally together

Anantapur: Kadapa district witnessed a vibrant and energetic gathering as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held its Mahanadu, with enthusiastic participation from leaders and supporters, especially from the Puttaparthi constituency. The event was marked by the strong presence of TDP leaders, including National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Babu, who was praised for giving women MLAs prominent recognition and respect on the Mahanadu stage. The Kadapa Mahanadu venue was filled with party cadres, transforming the premises into a sea of yellow, resembling a grand public fair.

On stage, Nara Lokesh Babu specially greeted key leaders from the region, including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Minister Savithamma, MLAs Paritala Sunitha, Bandaru Sravani, and other prominent representatives, highlighting the unity and strength of the party. During the event, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy inspected exhibitions and blood donation camps, interacting warmly with the large number of TDP workers who had gathered from across the Puttaparthi constituency.

The first day of the Mahanadu was marked by enthusiastic slogans of “Jai TDP,” “Jai Chandrababu,” and “Jai Lokesh,” echoing the strong spirit and unity among the Telugu brothers of Puttaparthi. Kadapa truly turned into a massive crowd, celebrating the festival with fervor and dedication to the party’s cause.