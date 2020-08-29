Kadapa: Police have recovered 14 motorcycles by arresting a person at Vempalle on Saturday

The accused has been identified as Paluraju(31) of Vempalli mandal. Addressing press conference here on Saturday District Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that while police conducting inspections at outskirts they have noticed a person suspiciously wandering on motorcycle as they taken him in to their custody.





The SP said that during the interrogation the accused had confessed of his crime in stealing motorcycles as police recovered 14 vehicleswhich were hide at backside of old building located outskirts of Vempalle town. The SP said that the accused had stolen the vehicles in Kadapa, and Dharmavaram, Tadiparthi of Ananthapur district. The SP declared rewards to the cops of their initiation in nabbing the culprit.

