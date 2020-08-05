Kaikalur police recovered from Corona get warm welcome, rejoin duties
Highlights
Kaikalur: The Kaikalur police accorded grand welcome to the police personnel, who recovered from Covid-19 and rejoined the duty on Tuesday.
Sub-inspector of police Gayathri, constables Ravi Kumar and Kishore recovered from the Covid-19. They were admitted to the Covid hospital in Vijayawada and later in the home isolation. They got negative report recently.
Kaikaluru circle inspector L Naidu and other police personnel welcomed the SI and constables by showering flowers and presenting bouquet. Sub-inspector of police Shanmukha Sai and local villagers participated in the event.
