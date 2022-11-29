Kakinada Collector gets gold medal for Red Cross service

Kakinada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday honoured District Collector Krithika Shukla with Gold medal for enrolment of highest membership in Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). From October 1 to 20, the IRCS conducted a special drive for enrolment of membership in the State.

The Collector took initiative in enrollment and thereby topped the list of members in Kakinada Red Cross Society branch. The Collector also played a key role in bringing huge donations to the Red Cross society.

Hence, the Governor honoured her with a gold medal and lauded her efforts in the membership drive. Krithika Shukla expressed happiness for receiving the award from the Governor and said that she would work with the same zeal and dedication and bring recognition and name to Kakinada district through some more notable activities.

Red Cross chairman YD Rama Rao congratulated Collector Krithika Shukla on securing gold medal and wished her many more awards in future.