Kakinada Residents raise stink over reeking fish market in neighbourhood

Kakinada: The condition of the fish market at Ramanayyapetahere is highly deplorable and despicable. The whole area is emitting an intolerable obnoxious stench and no passer-by would ever dare to inhale till theypass that entire area.

Due to fish and meat being sold roadside, the area has become unhygienic and dirty.When it rains, the area is full of water and becomes a mosquito breeding centre.

Owing to the non-availability of fish in the surrounding areas, the consumers are compelled to purchase the fish despite unhygienic conditions and smell. Despite Kakinada hailed as a smart city and crores of rupees being spent on its improvement nobody takes care of this fish market to keep it stench-free.

Many walkers and park visitors are against this market as itis emitting foul smell, and it is in an unhealthy condition. Moreover, the market is in govt land, which has become a stumbling block for road winding and beatification of city. A drain built was taken a zigzag turns to protect the market.Due to zig zag drain, water is blocked.How can a drain turn zig zag to make it convenient for a market is million dollar question.The government officials have no say on the issue.

The market is in the Rural constituency of Agriculture Minister KurasalaKannababu.Even this big issue of unhygienic selling of fish near to his house, he passes the road all the time.As per sources, he is interested to build a new market in the present existing market, which is against smart city work.

Public are questioning how a new market can come up, when a market with all facilities and spending public money is built and ready to be occupied.It is being used by gamblers and anti-social elements.

Psychologist Dr APJ Vinusaid during TDP rule, a new fish and meat market has been constructed at a cost of Rs20 lakh by providing all facilities like water, drains, public toilets, raised slabs for sellers and others.But it is not being used for past two years, though the new market has been inaugurated by the then TDP MLA.

He said the then government had constructed a big fish market in APIIC colony area, which is just 500 metres away from the present market.For the ground-breaking and inauguration of the market, these fisher men attended, and they were aware of the building progress. When time to move to the new market has come, they are refusing and reluctant to move saying that they will lose business.

Many residents of the area demanding for the shifting of the fish market in the newly built fish market. They are questioning why the government is indifferent to the poor conditions prevailing in the existing fish market. They are afraid of contracting Covid-19, if immediate steps are not taken to shift the fish market from the place.