‘Kalaratna’ Koppada remembered

Vijayawada: Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, paying rich tributes to noted artist ‘Kalaratna’ Koppada Venkata Srinivasa Rao on his first death anniversary at Balotsav Bhavan here on Thursday, recalled the contribution of Srinivasa Rao to the art of painting. He described him as a painter par excellence who produced great paintings during his lifetime.

Retired IAS officer Md Imtiaz said that Srinivasa Rao received a number of awards for his work and received the award of Kalaratna from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “A great number of disciples were training in painting under Srinivasa Rao,” he said.

Secretary of GRK Polavarapu Sanskrutika Samiti Golla Narayana Rao described Srinivasa Rao as a rare artist with incredible talent. The family members of Srinivasa Rao, his disciples, noted artists and the alumni of Rose Buds School attended the programme.