Kalyanam is new police housing corporation chief

Mangalagiri: Kalyanam Siva Srinivas (KK) assumed charge as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Police Housing Corporation here on Monday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha attended as chief guest at the programme. Jana Sena MLC Pidugu Hariprasad, leaders Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and Chakravarthi, several coalition party leaders, Corporation Managing Director Ravi Prakash, and General Manager (Finance) L Seetharama Raju were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the AP Police Housing Corporation has been implementing several commendable projects under the leadership of MD Ravi Prakash. After the formation of the government, buildings worth Rs 509 crore have been constructed, she noted. She recalled that in the united Andhra Pradesh, major projects such as Cherlapalli and Visakhapatnam jails, OCTOPUS facilities and the Police Academy were executed by the Corporation.

She said the coalition government has now taken up construction of several model police stations and announced new projects worth Rs 179 crore. Works for Greyhounds infrastructure costing Rs 412 crore will commence soon, while a new AP Police Academy is planned with an outlay of Rs 300 crore. At present, projects worth nearly RS 1,000 crore are ready for execution, she added, expressing confidence that chairman KK and MD Ravi Prakash would successfully complete them. She also pointed out the need for new office buildings in recently formed districts.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Siva Srinivas thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for giving him the opportunity.

Corporation MD Ravi Prakash said the Police Housing Corporation is undertaking construction of police station buildings and fire stations, including 30 new fire stations this year. Senior officials, including Chief Engineer Venugopal Raju and other officers, attended the programme.