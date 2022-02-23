Kanigiri: Collector Pravin Kumar pulls up officials for negligence

Kanigiri: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar ordered the officials to see that the welfare programmes reach all the eligible beneficiaries in no time.

He was frustrated with the officials for the delay in providing registration certificates under the OTS scheme, providing benefits in other programmes, and warned them of stringent action if they fail to fall in line.

Collector Pravin Kumar and Kandukur Sub-Collector Aparajita Singh visited various villages in Kanigiri Assembly constituency on Tuesday and made some surprise check-ups in schools and offices. The Collector inspected Upper Primary School in Yedavalli village in Kanigiri mandal and inspected the infrastructure available there. He had midday meals along with the students and officials and expressed satisfaction over the taste and quality. He advised the meals agency to stick to the menu and explained to the students to maintain hygiene.

Later, the Collector visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram and enquired about the tools and machinery available to farmers through the custom hiring centre. He inspected the Jagananna Colony layout at Erraobana Palli in Kanigiri mandal, Hussain Puram in Veligandla mandal and expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of officials to motivate beneficiaries to take up the construction of houses.

Collector Pravin Kumar also visited village secretariats at Yedavalli, Hussain Puram, Mogalluru, Peda Gogulapalli, Bukkapuram, Dubagunta, and other villages and angered by the progress of OTS Scheme implementation. He was furious with the secretariat staff for not delivering the registration certificates to the beneficiaries, even though many of them made the payments under the OTS scheme long ago. He said that the staff are not encouraging the beneficiaries to utilize the government schemes and is angered over the mismatch of information on records to what they shared with the collector. The Collector warned the officials that disciplinary action will be initiated against those who are negligent in duties and fail to mend their ways.

Kanigiri in-charge tahsildar Kishore, MPDO Mallikarjun Rao, EOPRD Annamma, Veligandla tahsildar Jwala Narasimham, MPDO P Sukumar, Pamur tahsildar Usha, MPDO Ranga Subbarayudu, and others also participated in the programme.