Karumuri Nageswara Rao condemns Harish Rao's comments, invites him to AP to see development

Andhra Pradesh Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao expressed anger against Telangana Minister Harish Rao over the remarks on the development and stated that the later was making unnecessary comments. He asked Harish Rao to come to AP and see the progress made by his YSRCP government and denied his comments that the roads in AP are not good.



Karumuri said that People of AP want YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief minister and told that Harish Rao to answer the allegations made by the opposition parties in Telangana.

Earlier, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has advised people from Andhra Pradesh who are settled in Telangana to enroll themselves as voters in Telangana. He said the workers from Andhra Pradesh who are settled here should cancel their votes in Andhra Pradesh and register themselves as voters in Telangana.