Kasu Mahesh alleges many diarrhoea deaths in Gurazala

Narsaraopeta: Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy expressed deep concern over the growing number of diarrhoea-related deaths in the Gurazala constituency, highlighting the alarming situation where contaminated drinking water has already claimed the lives of seven individuals, mainly affecting the poor.

Speaking to the media in Narasaraopeta, he said that the municipal councillors have repeatedly complained about contaminated water, yet the municipal commissioner has shown no response. He demanded that the government provide immediate compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each family affected by these preventable deaths.

He criticised the TDP coalition government for being more focused on grabbing shares in wine shops, belt shops, mines, and gambling clubs than on the health and well-being of the public. He stated that the government has failed to provide even clean drinking water, putting lives at risk.

Mahesh Reddy pointed out that five people died from diarrhoea in Lenin Nagar under Piduguralla municipality, and two more died on Thursday at Anjanapur in Dachepalli town. He asserted that such incidents did not occur during his tenure, and he attributed the current crisis to the decision to supply water from a different borewell than the one previous government had dug.

He further noted that during the YSRCP government, he secured Central funding of Rs. 300 crore for safe drinking water projects in Gurazala, and urged the present government to prioritise and complete these projects. He warned that he would stand by the affected families and fight for their rights if the government does not act promptly.