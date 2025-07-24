Kavitha creates history in river rafting expedition

New Delhi/Srikakulam: In a remarkable display of courage and endurance, Major Kavitha Vasupalli, a medical officer in the Indian Army, has made history as the sole woman participant in a world-record-setting Brahmaputra river rafting expedition. The team navigated a staggering 1,040 kilometre in just 28 days, travelling from Gelling village near the Indo-Tibetan border to Hatsingimari, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

A native of Metturu village in Srikakulam district, Major Kavitha faced formidable challenges. She braved Grade 4+ rapids, freezing waters, and multiple raft flips. Undeterred by nature’s fury, she demonstrated not only incredible physical resilience but also immense mental fortitude. This journey was a battle against the river’s wildest forces, demanding peak physical fitness and unwavering emotional and mental endurance.

Major Kavitha’s journey represents the spirit of the modern Indian soldier: bold, compassionate, and unstoppable. In recognition of her selfless service and indomitable spirit, she was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day 2025.

She also received the COAS Commendation Card for her life-saving medical actions during the Mt. Gorichen summit expedition.

Her participation in the expedition is an inspiration, particularly for women in rural India, proving that courage knows no gender and grit has no boundaries.

The historic expedition was led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, a renowned adventurer, Tenzing Norgay Awardee, and a three-time Everest summiteer. As the director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), his leadership was instrumental in turning the journey into a landmark achievement in global adventure sports.

World Book of Records, London, also gave a certificate of participation in the adventurous journey in Brahmaputra to her. Kavitha’s name was entered in World Book of Records in March 2025 for her achievement for the river rafting expedition.