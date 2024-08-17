  • Menu
Kesineni Sivanath appointed as Andhra Cricket Association president

Kesineni Sivanath appointed as Andhra Cricket Association president
Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has successfully appointed its new executive committee in a unanimous vote. Kesineni Sivanath, the Member of Parliament for Vijayawada, has been elected as the president of the ACA, a role that places him at the forefront of cricketing administration in the state.

Accompanying Sivanath is Venkata Prashanth, who will serve as the vice president, reinforcing the leadership of the association. The new executive team also includes Sana Satish as the secretary, Vishnukumar Raju as the joint secretary, and Srinivas as the treasurer, while Gauru Vishnutej has been appointed as a councillor.

The election results will be officially announced on September 8, marking a new chapter for the Andhra Cricket Association as it aims to strengthen cricketing ties and promote the game in the region.

