Know Your MLA: Venigandla Ramu created sensation by defeating Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: Venigandla Ramu, TDP leader and Gudivada MLA created a sensation in the State politics by defeating four times MLA and former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao aka Nani, the firebrand YSRCP leader in Gudivada.

Venigandla Ramu is the novice to politics and joined politics in 2023 only. The 54-year-old businessman owns shares in many software companies in India and the US. He has assets worth more than Rs 284 crore and is considered one of the richest MLAs in the State.

Ramu had campaigned vigorously in Gudivada Assembly constituency and assured the voters that the constituency will be developed and asked the voters to vote for him.

Thus Gudivada voters, who have voted for YSRCP leader Kodali Nani four times have defeated him in 2024 Assembly polls. Nani has been the most popular leader in Gudivada for two decades and was elected to the State Assembly four times as the candidate of the TDP and the YSRCP.

But, the Gudivada voters have chosen Venigandla Ramu in the elections held in May, 2024. Since winning the elections, Ramu is meeting the voters regularly and trying to address the local problems. He also met the Ministers and sought grants for the development of roads and infrastructure facilities.

Gudivada voters have pinned hopes on Ramu that he would change the outlook of the town and transform it as a model town with all amenities including better roads, clean sanitation, development of parks and health facilities like hospitals.

The young politician has a zeal to develop the Gudivada Assembly constituency but financial constraints faced by the State government may hamper his aspirations to change Gudivada as a model town.

During the recent Assembly polls, tough fight was expected in Gudivada because Kodali Nani has a large number of supporters and fans. But, Gudivada voters have opted for the NRI politician Ramu as he assured to develop the constituency and promised that he will always be available for them.