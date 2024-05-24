Kodumur: Two girls die as bus overturns

Kodumur (Kurnool district): In a horrific accident, two children died and 15 others sustained serious injuries when the bus there were travelling overturned near Kodumur town on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (13) and Govardhini (7), both were sisters and residents of Hyderabad.

According to CI Mansuruddin, a private travels bus with 32 people, including driver and two cleaners, was heading to Adoni from Hyderabad. When it reached Pylakurthy village near Kodumur at around 4 am, the driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control following which the bus overturned near a blind curve. Two girls died on the spot. 15 others were injured with three in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel. The injured were shifted to Vishwa Bharati Medical College and critically injured to Kurnool Government General Hospital. The bodies of two sisters were shifted to mortuary at government general hospital.

CI Mansuruddin said rash driving of the driver had resulted in the grave accident. A case was filed and investigation is on. The driver was yet to be taken into custody.