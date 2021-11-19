Kurnool: Coaching centres flout government norms

Kurnool: With the increasing number of aspirants to Group-I, II, DSC, Bank, Railways and others, several coaching centres have come up in Kurnool district. Except for a few, most of the coaching centres do not have valid registration and permission from the government. Taking the advantage of aspirant's necessity, the coaching centre organisers are minting money. To start a coaching centre the organisers have to get permission from the labour, municipal and fire departments. But most of the coaching centres do not have these permissions. Several coaching centres are conducting classes in congested rooms after renting in shopping complexes. The interesting factor is none of the coaching centres are following Covid norms. Around 150 to 200 students are being taught classes in a closed and congested room. Reddypogu Amos Kumar, a 98 DSC qualified teacher and a resident of Sathyanarayana colony, speaking to The Hans India said that earlier, there were only a few coaching centres that could be counted on fingertips. Of the few, one Guru Raghavendra Bank coaching centre in Nandyal and the other Sai Krishna in Kurnool were very famous. Students from Srikakulam, Vizag, Vijayawada and some parts of Telangana used to seek admission in Guru Raghavendra and Sai Krishna for qualitative teaching.

Now, with the rapid expansion of Kurnool district, several coaching centres have come up in Kurnool district. Under Kurnool municipality alone, around 10 to 15 coaching centres have been set up in Birla compound. Almost all coaching centres were set up in shopping complexes. The interesting factor is that some of the coaching centres are being run by government employees on their benamis. Some time back, a coaching centre turned down its board after collecting nearly Rs 30 lakh from the students. A case was also lodged against the coaching centre, said Amos Kumar.

Amos Kumar said the officials concerned should monitor the functioning of the coaching centres. If any of the coaching centres was found to be violating the government norms, then those centres need to be tacken strict action. Adding, Amos Kumar said that there should be a fee structure instead of collecting amounts as they like.