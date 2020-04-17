Kurnool Collector G Veera Pandiyan ensures 'fruits' at your doorstep

Kurnool: The district administration has come up with a novel idea to sell fruits through mobile vans. Earlier, it has introduced mobile rythu bazaars selling vegetables through autos. Around 65 mobile rythu bazaars were introduced to the residents of Kurnool town. The purpose of introducing mobile rythu bazaars and selling fruit through vans is to ensure people to stay indoors and curtail spread of killer virus.



As a pilot project, around seven fruit selling vans have been introduced by district collector G Veera Pandiyan on Thursday.

The residents would get four to five varieties of fruits that include bananas, papaya, oranges, musk melon and lemons packed fruits at Rs 100. The horticulture department in coordination with the farmers produces organization (FPOs) have taken up this task to make available fresh fruits to help people build immunity and resistance power.

The collector said that the pilot programme was started with 700 numbers of fruit kits. These fruits would be marketed at old town, Venakataramana Colony and Ashok Nagar areas. He further said that open cash box was arranged in the vehicle and people need to place the amount and pick a bag of fruits of their choice. Basing on its success, we will launch more vans and spread out to other colonies within town limits, informed the district collector.