Kurnool: Congress party demands UP CM Adityanath's resignation

Kurnool: District Congress committee president Mohammed Ali Khan has alleged that Ravan rule is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh state. In a press release on Friday, Ali Khan came down heavily on Yogi Adityanath government for its failure to protect safety of women.

Recalling raping and murdering of a 22-year-old Dali woman in Hathras, Ali Khan said the women in Dalit communities were living in constant fear due to gang rapes and violence. He said the officials concerned instead of taking the culprits into custody and punishing them, have threatened the family members of deceased girl.

"These kinds of incidents have become very common in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government is shielding the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath despite his failure in protecting the safety and security of women," alleged Ali Khan.

He also alleged that the police totally failed to arrest the accused and cremated the body of raped victim without the knowledge of their parents in a hasty manner. He also came down heavily on the police for arresting the Congress stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to console the family members of the victim.

The attitude of police personnel itself reflects the autocratic rule of Yogi Adityanath government, he said and demanded Chief Minister's resignation immediately on the grounds of moral responsibility.

Ali Khan along with other party members has garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sasthri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries. Later, they staged a protest with black badges at Konda Reddy Buruju and burnt the effigy of UP Chief Minister in front of Congress party office.

DCC vice-president K Pedda Reddy, in-charges of Kurnool, Kodumur and Mantralayam, John Wilson Damodaram, Radha Krishna, K Babu Rao, Potula Sekhar, women wing president Palem Sujatha, Abhi Nayudu, Dastagiri, W Sathya Raj, Eshwar, Khaza Hussain and others participated.