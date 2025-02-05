Kurnool: Man gets life term for brutal murder

Kurnool: Kurnool district principal district Judge (PDJ) court sentenced one Kuruvu Ravi to life impris-onment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 after convicting him in a case of brutal murder on Tuesday.

According to police, Kurva Ravi, a resident of Nandikotkur and victim Kurva Venkat Ramana, a resident of Ganpuram village in Pagidiyla mandal in Nandikotkur constituency, were close friends.

However, they fell out due to financial disputes. Ravi had borrowed Rs 16 lakh from Venkata Ramana but failed to repay the amount despite repeated demands by the lender. When Venka-ta Ramana persistently demanded his money, Ravi plotted to eliminate him.

On the pretext of settling the debt, Ravi lured Venkata Ramana to Rudravaram, his mother-in-law’s village. However, instead of repaying the money, Ravi took him near to Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal close to B Tandrapadu village, where he attacked and killed Ramana using a sickle.

Following the crime, the victim’s father, Kuruvu Chandra, lodged a complaint at the Kurnool Taluka police station. The case was registered under Cr.No.41/2017 U/s 302, 201 IPC. Then-circle inspector (CI) C Maheshwara Reddy led the initial investigation, gathered evidence, and submitted a detailed charge sheet to the court.

Further, present CI Sridhar ensured that witnesses attended court hearings regularly, strengthening the case against the accused.

After thoroughly reviewing the evidence, the PDJ court of Kurnool found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.