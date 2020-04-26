Kurnool: No need to be panic, DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang tells people

Kurnool: The Director General of Police (DGP), Damodar Goutam Sawang said that there is no need to be panic from the killer coronavirus. Everyone should take proper care and follow the lockdown norms. Wearing masks, cleaning hands with sanitisers and maintaining safe distance while speaking to people would save from the corona virus, he said.



The DGP after visiting Kurnool on Saturday addressed a meeting with the police officials at Ved Vyas Auditorium. He lauded the efforts of Additional Director General Police (Addl DGP), N Sreedhar Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P Venkatrami Reddy and Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli for tackling the situation with a systematic method.

He said Kurnool district has 54 mandals and there is need to categorise them into three zones, red, green and orange. Strict vigil has to be kept on the Red Zones. No one should be allowed in and out from these zones.

He said the government is always ready to stand by the people and the police during the pandemic situations. The government has also introduced telemedicine system. Andhra Pradesh government is the only government across the nation that has announced Rs.50 lakhs to the deceased constable family at Anantapur who died due to corona virus, the DGP said .

Goutam Sawang further said that depending upon the intensity of the corona virus some areas would be relaxed from lockdown. After 3rd May the gree mandals would be accorded permission for agriculture sector. Later the DGP gave commendation certificates to the police personnel who have shown excellent performances.