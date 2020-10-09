Kurnool: Officials destroy gutka products worth Rs 16.88 Lakh

Kurnool: Food safety department officials destroyed gutka worth Rs 16,88,561 seized during raids. Assistant food controller and designated officer A Srinivasa Rao told The Hans India said that despite prohibition on transport or sale of gutka products, several persons were carrying out the activity illegally. During raids conducted by the officials of the food safety and vigilance department, huge quantities of gutka was seized. Even police seized spurious product during vehicle checking. The seized product was stocked at AFC office from 2013 to 2019.



Due to storage for a long time most of the product was decomposed and foul smell was emanating. The issue was brought to the notice of the joint collector and adjudicating officer. Upon his orders, the stored gutka products were to a dump yard at Gargeyapuram in four trucks and burned.

Srinivasa Rao said 104 persons were booked under Food Safety and Standard Act of India (FSSAI) Act and were produced in the court for illegal transport and sale of banned gutka products.

The officials of municipal corporation, police and revenue department were present during the destruction of banned and spurious product, the assistant food controller and designated officer said.