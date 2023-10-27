Kurnool: Police weapons exhibition held

Kurnool: Open house (displaying of arms and ammunition) has been organised at the district police office parade ground here on Thursday.

The open house will be conducted for two days every year as part of Police Commemoration Week. The exhibition of arms and ammunitions would start from 10 am to 5 pm. Speaking to the media, district Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth said the aim of conducting open house is to instil awareness among the students about the weapons used by the police personnel.

He said the open house would inspire and encourage the students to join the police department. The SP infused awareness about the weapons and their usage to the students of Sister Stanislas, Montessori, St Joseph, Ravindra Vidya Niketan, Little Scholars, Ideal, Athena and Sri Lakshmi School besides the students of KVR Junior College.

The weapons being used by the police personnel while on duty, communication systems, finger-print detection instruments, falcon vehicle and others were displayed. The weapons displayed at the exhibition include, dog squads teams, door frames metal detectors, HHMD, DSMD Garret, explosive detectors, dragon light, prodar, bomb disposal team, extension mirror, bomb blanket bomb shield, Fiber Lathi, B.P Jacket, Stone Guard, Helmet, Body Protector, 7.62 LMG, .303 LMG, Instructional Grenade, 51 MM Mortar, 38 MM Multi Shell Launcher, Tear Smoke Granade, Tear smoke Shell, 1.5 Federal Gas Gun, Plastic Pellet, .303 Riot Gun, Trenchen Pistol, .380 Revolver, Masada Pistol, Glock Pistol -19x, 9 mm Pistol, 9mm Carbine,5.56 Insas Rifle, U.B.G.L, AK -47 Rifle, 7.62 MM Fal, 7.62 MM S.L.R, 12 Bore Pump Action Gun, .303 G.F Rifle, 7.62 mm bolt action Rifle, LE infield Short Magazine, 410 Musket, .22 Rifle have been displayed.