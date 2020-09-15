Kurnool: Stale food seized in raids, 11K fine imposed

Kurnool: The officials of Municipal Corporation on Monday conducted extensive raids at hotels, chicken centres, restaurants and other commercial establishments including hospitals.

During the raids the officials have detected several discrepancies and imposed heavy penalties for not complying with the established norms. Sanitary inspector Ravi along with his team members conducted raids at Spice Home and Annapurna Hotels at Budwarpeta, opposite to government general hospital . The organisers were using the banned plastic items and also serving stale meat items to the consumers preserved freeze.



The hoteliers were fined Rs 11000. In a similar raid conducted at Gayathri estate, the Vijaya Care Hospital authorities were found dumping the biomedical waste into dustbins instead of disposing them at the dumping yard. Even the meat and chicken centres were also found to be kept opened till evening. A penalty of Rs 35,000 was imposed on both of them.

Another Rs 5,000 was fined on a tractor owner for dumping waste on the road side of Sunkesula road. Inspector Ravi said usage of single use plastic was strictly banned. If anyone was found to be using the banned plastic items, they would be fined heavily, he pointed out. The shop organisers were also warned of taking action if they keep open the shops beyond the stipulated time period.