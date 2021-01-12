Kurnool: Tanker carrying load of hydrochloric acid overturns

Kurnool: A lorry loaded with Hydrochloric acid overturned at Alur in the early hours of Tuesday.



District Fire Officer (DFO) Srinivasa Reddy told The Hans India that a tanker was transporting the Hydrochloric acid from Sree Rayalaseema Allied Alkalies and Chemicals (SRAAC) Limited at Gondiparla village to Jindal factory in Bellary.

When the lorry reached Alur in the early hours, it overturned at a sharp curve. On learning about the incident, the officials of the Fire Department from Alur, Adoni and Pathikonda were immediately rushed to the spot.

The DFO said that the acid is non-combustible, highly corrosive and is a toxic liquid. A technical team of Alkalies company along with an empty tanker was rushed to the spot to transfer the HCL from the overturned tanker to another tanker, said Srinivasa Reddy.