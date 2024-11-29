Kurnool youth selected for national-level basketball championship

Kurnool: Jaswanth Reddy of Kurnool town has been selected for national level 39th youth basketball championship competitions to be held in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, district Basketball Association member Dada Basha said that Jaswanth Reddy was sent to the training camp in Chittoor district. During the 15 days camp from November 10-25, he was selected for national level competitions, he said.

The national level basketball championship competitions will be held in Kolkata from November 29 to December 4. Around 12 players have been selected across the State, including Jaswanth.

Dada Basha further said that Jaswanth has been playing basketball since the age of five years. State basketball general secretary Chakravarthy and other members congratulated Jaswanth Reddy and wished him to exhibit good skills to win the national level competitions.