Lab-on-wheels inaugurated at Govt Degree College

Rajamahendravaram: The Government Degree College (Autonomous), Rajamahendravaram, introduced its first-ever High-Glow AC Lab-on-Wheels on Friday, marking a milestone in Andhra Pradesh government education sector.

District Collector P Prasanthi inaugurated the mobile lab and urged faculty to train students in practical, science-driven problem-solving.

The initiative was supported by KV Ramprasad, Chairman of Hyderabad-based Hamsa Solutions, who donated the state-of-the-art bus. Principal Dr Ramachandra RK praised the project as a ‘golden chapter’ in the college’s history, emphasizing its potential to inspire rural students toward scientific innovation.

Dr Ramachandra highlighted the mobile lab’s role in sparking curiosity about science and technology while providing hands-on learning opportunities. He commended the teaching faculty for their efforts in integrating advanced tools into student learning. Ramprasad shared his vision of empowering underprivileged students to become global innovators, drawing inspiration from luminaries like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The event also included the launch of a Student Initiative Startup by the Physics Department to develop entrepreneurial skills. An MoU was signed between Hamsa Solutions and the college to strengthen collaboration in education and innovation.

Dr S Sobha Rani, Regional Joint Director of Higher Education, K Vasudeva Rao, District School Education Officer, and Komala Lakshmi, High-Glow Coordinator, faculty, staff and students participated.