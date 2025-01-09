Live
- Antony asks Cong leaders to concentrate on Kerala local body polls, not on next CM
- Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai
- Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 9, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now
- Researchers decode average life expectancy after dementia diagnosis
- Demat accounts in India hit record 185 million in 2024
- South United Football Club to host first-ever inter-city tournament to elevate grassroots football
- Cold wave: Schools in Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8 till January 12
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launches Pongal gift hampers
- Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach shine on Day 2 of men’s Boxing Nationals
Just In
Lack of jobs forcing people of Kurnool dist to migrate
The festive spirit of Sankranti seems to have faded from the lives of the poor.
Kurnool : The festive spirit of Sankranti seems to have faded from the lives of the poor. Instead of celebrating the festival with their children and loved ones, many families are forced to migrate in search of livelihood due to financial constraints.
Nearly 70 people from Agasanur, Sathnur and Kosigi mandals, went to Guntur in two Bolero vehicles for work. Without job opportunities in their villages, they said that they couldn’t leave their children hungry during the festival. Hence, decided to take even school-going children along with them to Guntur for labour work.
For the past four to five days, residents from several villages in Kowthalam, Kosigi, Peddakadabur including Mantralayam in Mantralayam constituency locked their houses and migrated along with their families to places like Guntur, Telangana and Karnataka in search of work. Many villagers lamented that this year’s Sankranti festival has turned into a mere dream. Lack of employment opportunities has forced villagers to migrate in large numbers. Despite officials claiming to be creating jobs in villages, the ground reality appears different.
Over the weekend, nearly 2,500 migrant laborers from the undivided Kurnool district left for Guntur to earn a livelihood. From villages like Veerapuram, Singarajupalle, Musalimadugu, Guvvalakuntla, and Kothapalli in Kothapalli mandal, as well as Penumada in Krishnagiri mandal, families packed their belongings, took their children out of school, and went to other places.