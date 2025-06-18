Large Yoga Event Held at Revu Polavaram Beach

On Wednesday morning, thousands gathered on the beach of Revu Polavaram in S Rayavaram mandal for a grand Yoga Andhra program, organised by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. The event saw Anitha demonstrating various yoga asanas, while Kakinada CT MLA Venkateshwarlu, District Collector Vijay Krishnan, district officials, numerous locals, and party leaders also participated.

In celebration of International Yoga Day, various competitions were held for students, with prizes awarded to the winners. Speaking at the event, Home Minister Anitha expressed her joy at hosting the Yoga Andhra programme at Revu Polavaram, a popular tourist destination. She emphasized the importance of health champions like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and highlighted that it is a privilege for the people of Uttar Andhra to hold such a significant event in Visakhapatnam. Anitha remarked, “The whole world is looking towards Visakhapatnam... they want yoga to become a part of life. Yoga is a gift from India to the world, and all people should participate in International Yoga Day.” She urged authorities to increase public awareness of yoga.

In light of the Yoga Andhra programme scheduled for the 21st of this month, City Police Commissioner Dr. Shankhabrata Bagchi announced traffic restrictions to ensure the safety of participants. At a press conference on Tuesday, he revealed that representatives from various countries, including Prime Minister Modi, along with approximately five hundred thousand attendees from across the state, would be present for the celebrations.

To facilitate security and unhindered participation, RK Beach Road, from NTR Circle to Park Hotel Junction, will be closed from Wednesday until the event date. Additionally, vehicular movement from Park Hotel to Bhimili Beach will be suspended from the 19th to the 21st of this month. Commissioner Bagchi advised the public to comply with traffic regulations and cooperate with the police to ensure a smooth event.