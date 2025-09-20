Lawyers stage protest over demands

Rajamahendravaram: Lawyers under the banner of Indian Lawyers Association (ILA) staged a protest in front of Rajamahendravaram Bar Association on Friday, demanding immediate resolution of their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, ILA’s joint East Godavari district president T Prudhvi Raju alleged that the State government and State Bar Council have failed to address advocates’ problems. He demanded the death benefit fund for lawyers should be increased to Rs 10 lakh, a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for five years be provided to junior lawyers, and the State government issue health insurance cards of Rs 10 lakh to all advocates. Rajahmundry Bar Association vice-president Allampalli Ramakrishna and general secretary Pelloori Ramesh urged the government to release matching grants owed to the families of deceased lawyers and to take strict action against those who assault advocates.

ILA’s Rajamahendravaram Bar Association president Kothuri Ananda Kumar, senior advocates Paramata Ganeshwara Rao, Marri Babji, Ravula Sangameswara Rao, P Venkata Lakshmi, Surekha, Adilakshmi, Y Ashok Kumar, Basava Kumar, V Chittibabu, KV Prasad, Sridhar, and others participated in the protest.