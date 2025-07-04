LC organises anti-drug awareness programme with EAGLE

Vijayawada: In a significant effort to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Andhra Loyola College (ALC) here in collaboration with the Elite Anti-narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Government of Andhra Pradesh, organised a large-scale awareness programme on ‘Illicit Trafficking of Ganja and Drug Abuse’. The event was aimed at educating and empowering young minds against the perils of narcotics. Addressing the youth, Inspector General of Police of EAGLE Ake Ravi Krishna stated “Your generation is the hope of this nation. Stay alert, stay clean, and be the warriors who fight not only against drugs but also against peer pressure and wrong choices. The courage to say ‘No’ today will shape your tomorrow.” He encouraged students to become active ambassadors for drug-free campuses and to safeguard their future.

KGV Saritha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, emphasised the critical role of “community responsibility and vigilance in preventing drug abuse.”

Nagesh Babu, Superintendent of Police, EAGLE urged students “to report suspicious activities without fear and contribute to building a safer society.”

Bala Latha Mallavarapu, Director of CSB IAS Academy, inspired the youth with her words, “Your mind is your greatest asset; keep it sharp and free from anything that clouds your vision.” Rector of ALC Fr Dr PR John, Founder Director, YES-J Fr Bollineni Bala, and Vice-Principal Fr G Kiran Kumar also motivated the students to build meaningful lives rooted in strong ethical values.

Students, who successfully completed the Certificate Course on ‘Narcotic Drugs: Awareness, Impact, and Legal Frameworks’ were felicitated. This course, offered by the Department of Chemistry as part of the Ethics and Value Education curriculum, recognised students for their commitment to social responsibility and their understanding of the complexities surrounding narcotic drugs.

The Eagle Cell of Andhra Loyola College extended its sincere gratitude to Principal Dr S Melchior, Vice-Principal Fr B Suresh, Fr G Rayappa, Head of Department of Visual Communications, Dr K Rayappa Reddy, Head of Department of Chemistry and the teaching staff of the Intermediate wing for their unwavering support and guidance in equipping students with essential knowledge and values.