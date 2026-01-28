Legal awareness programme held

Tirupati: A legal awareness programme on the Right to Education Act and Child Labour issues was conducted on Tuesday at the Zilla Parishad School and Junior College, Tirupati district. The programme was organised under the leadership of Sri Eshwar Reddy from the Law College.

Law college faculty members and students explained the importance of education and the laws related to the eradication of child labour. They emphasized that every child must attend school and enjoy the right to education.

The programme was attended by Principal Dr T Venkateswarlu, Vice-Principal C Nitya Devi, teaching staff, along with students and staff members.