Legislative Council: Finance minister challenges Lokesh to prove his remarks on Navaratnalu

In the heated debate on the decentralisation and CRDA (Repeal) bills in the legislative council, the finance minster Rajendranath Reddy has challenged Nara Lokesh to proves his charges on the government. While speaking on the decentralisation bills, the former minister and secretary-general Nara Lokesh alleged the government of issuing GO on putting the Churches, Mosques and temples for sale.

Responding to the remarks, Finance minister has said that there is no such issued and challenged Lokesh to prove the allegations and asked him to show the GO number at least. The finance minister demanded Lokesh to apologise if the latter has not proved the allegations.

Earlier, Lokesh, who is speaking by watching the mobile was objected by minister Botsa Satyanarayana and asserted that it is not according to the rules of the house to bring the mobiles to the council.