Leopard dies after caught in a trap

Vijayawada : A leopard was found dead at Metlapalli village under Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district after being caught in a trap set up for wild pigs to protect crops.

A farmer had first spotted the leopard’s movements over a month ago. However, his fellow farmers dismissed it as a misunderstanding.

The leopard was caught in a trap set up for wild pigs to protect crops. The animal succumbed to its injuries.

After getting the information, police and forest officials reached the village and began an investigation. They suspect the leopard was caught in the trap late on Wednesday night. The farmers found the dead leopard on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, villagers demanded the authorities to take all necessary steps to pro-tect them from wild animals.

In the continuing human-animal conflict, leopard sightings are being reported from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Last week, a leopard attacked a herd of sheep and killed one near the forest area in Anna-mayya district. The incident triggered panic among people in Avulapalle village and surrounding hamlets of Madanapalle mandal.

The sheep rearers told the forest officials that nearly six sheep had gone missing from these villages over the last few days.