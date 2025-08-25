Low-pressure area to form in Bay of Bengal

Amaravati: According to a press release from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, on Monday.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of APSDMA, stated that the system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of North Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, with light to moderate rainfall in other districts. Squally winds are also predicted along the North Andhra coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The public is urged to exercise caution and avoid seeking shelter under trees, near dilapidated buildings, or under hoardings. People living in low-lying areas should take necessary precautions, and under no circumstances should anyone attempt to cross overflowing streams or canals.

Prakhar Jain provided a detailed forecast for the next three days. On Monday, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts. Other districts may experience light rainfall. On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts. Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast for Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts, with light rainfall in other areas.

Likewise, on Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts. The remaining districts may see light rainfall.