Low pressure area to turn depression today, AP, Telangana to receive rains

The Meteorological Department has announced that a low pressure system in the west-central Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm today. By the evening of the 26th of this month, the storm is likely to strengthen and become a cyclone in the central Bay of Bengal.

While the cyclonic storm is predicted to move northeast and intensify, it has been clarified that there is no immediate threat to the Andhra Pradesh coastal area. However, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to experience heavy rain and winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour.



As a result of the cyclonic storm, heavy rain is expected in coastal areas of Kostanhra over the next two days. Moderate rain is also forecasted in several districts, including Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, and Sathyasai. Additionally, thunderstorms and showers are expected in Srikakulam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.



Fishermen have been advised to refrain from fishing activities due to the cyclonic conditions in the Bay of Bengal. Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rain in many parts of Hyderabad and various districts across Telangana today.