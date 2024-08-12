Malabar assures quality, durable jewellery

Kurnool: Malabar Gold and Diamonds Company, which is getting appreciation from everyone, is making gold ornaments as per customers’ taste and excelling, lauded Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy. On Sunday, she reopened Malabar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Kurnool. The MLA enquired the showroom managers about the durability of gold jewellery, wear and tear, manufacturing of diamond jewellery and other issues.

AP and Telangana Marketing Head Rakesh Kumar stated that following international standards and giving utmost priority to customers’ preferences is the specialty of his company. He further claimed that Malabar offers transparency in gold prices, lifetime maintenance of jewellery, 100% value when buying back old gold jewellery, 100% marked gold jewellery, 28-point quality inspection as per international standards, IGI and GIA certified diamond jewellery.

Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed, former Market Yard Chairman Perugu Purushottam Reddy, One TV MD Mahaboob Basha and others were present.