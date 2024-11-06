Man, daughter held for killing 60-year-old woman

Nellore: Chennai police arrested a two-member gang allegedly responsible for killing a 60-year-old woman of Nellore city, in Chennai on Tuesday. The accused were identified as K Subrahmanyam (55) and his daughter K Divya (28) of Kukkkalagunta area in Nellore city.

According to the police, R Ramanamma (65) was residing along with her family members at Kukkalagunta area in the city.

The accused K Subrahmanyam who was also residing in the same area planned to steal gold ornaments from Ramanamma and he abducted her while she was going to purchase vegetables in the wee hours on Monday.

Later, he killed Ramanamma with the help of his daughter (Divya) and placed the body of the deceased in a suitcase and left for Chennai on the same day (Monday).

As Ramanama failed to return home, her family members lodged a complaint at Santhapet station.

Meanwhile, accused Subrahmanyam and his daughter who left for Chennai in a train, got down at Minjur town station near Chennai city and tried to drop the suitcase at the railway station in the early hours on Tuesday. Suspecting their movement, Chennai police took them into custody. During interrogation, the man and daughter confessed to killing Ramanamma.