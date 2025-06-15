  • Menu
Mass feeding organised in Tirupati

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R), led by its chairman Dr PC Rayulu, celebrated 58th birthday of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group

Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R), led by its chairman Dr PC Rayulu, celebrated 58th birthday of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, by organising a free meals to programme to 1,000 underprivileged individuals at Gandhi Road, Tirupati on Saturday.

Dr Rayulu highlighted Birla’s contributions to industry and philanthropy, noting his recognition as the Global Business Leader 2025 and as a Padma Bhushan awardee.

Leaders including BJP Tirupati district president Samanchi Srinivas and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy lauded Aditya Birla Group’s CSR efforts and the Trust’s social initiatives.

