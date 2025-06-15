Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Mass feeding organised in Tirupati
Highlights
Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R), led by its chairman Dr PC Rayulu, celebrated 58th birthday of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group
Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R), led by its chairman Dr PC Rayulu, celebrated 58th birthday of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, by organising a free meals to programme to 1,000 underprivileged individuals at Gandhi Road, Tirupati on Saturday.
Dr Rayulu highlighted Birla’s contributions to industry and philanthropy, noting his recognition as the Global Business Leader 2025 and as a Padma Bhushan awardee.
Leaders including BJP Tirupati district president Samanchi Srinivas and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy lauded Aditya Birla Group’s CSR efforts and the Trust’s social initiatives.
Next Story