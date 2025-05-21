Massive campaign on Yoga from today

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha conducted a teleconference on Tuesday and informed the officials that the state government decided to launch a massive campaign for one month.

Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the district administration would launch a massive campaign on Yoga on May 21 and will continue till June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21.

He said the district administration will conduct Yogandhra programmes at Kondapalli Fort, Bapu Museum, Gandhi Hill and other places and explain to the people the importance and benefits of Yoga.

He urged the officials of medical and health, education, panchayat raj, revenue, municipal and other departments to organise programmes in the government offices and participate in the Yoga practice.

He asked the schools and colleges to conduct essay-writing, debating and other competitions on Yoga.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Dhyana Chandra HM, Revenue Divisional Officers Kavuri Chaitanya, K Balakrishna, K Madhuri and other officials participated in the teleconference.