Massive tractor rally against farm laws taken out in Ongole

Ongole: There is no going back by the farmers until the Union government abolishes the new farm laws, announced the All India Kisan Sabha assistant secretary Vijoo Krishnan.

He participated as a chief guest in tractor rally and protest meeting organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee here on Thursday.

Following the call given by the AIKSCC Prakasam district unit, farmers and their supporters conducted a massive and energetic rally of 200 tractors and 200 motorbikes along with Praja Natyamandali artistes for five kilometres through the streets of the Ongole town from the Kargil petrol bunk to the PVR Boys School Grounds. The farmers paid tributes to the 141 farmers who died participating in the agitation in Delhi by keeping silent for two minutes.

Vijoo Krishnan, speaking in the meeting presided over by the AP RaituSangham district secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy, said that the agitation against the agriculture laws by the farmers for the last 56 days is a historical movement.

He said that though the Modi government is trying to stop the agitation by using force, the farmers are continuing it peacefully. He said that the movement is not limited to the farmers from Punjab, but farmers from all over India are welcoming the agitation. He said that the Modi government is taking decisions for the Adani, Ambani like corporate companies, and added that implementing the laws will force the agriculture in the country to go bankrupt.

Vijoo Krishnan demanded the government to announce Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the farmers who died in the agitation, implement recommendations of Swaminathan commission, fix MSP by including 50 per cent more of the production cost, abolish the three new farm laws, and take back the amendments in the electricity bill. He thanked the farmers, Left parties, supports of farmers and the public who have supported the rally and public meeting on Thursday.

The AIKSCC district convenor Chunduri Rangarao, AP Raitu Sangham district president and secretary Pentyala Hanumantha Rao, Pamidi Venkata Rao, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district secretary Kankanala Anjaneyulu, Kisan Congress state vice president V Rajagopal Reddy, CPI district secretary ML Narayana, CPM East Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu and others also participated in the protest rally.

