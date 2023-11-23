Medicos turning drug addicts painful: Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday regretted that the budding doctors are getting addicted to drugs and are turning into patients to get admitted to hospitals with unusual behaviour.

The recent raids on the medical colleges in Ongole and Kurnool clearly indicate that the medical colleges are turning into centres for drug trafficking, Lokesh said in a statement here. After observing the violent behaviour of some medicos who got badly addicted to drugs, one can imagine the situation in the state, he remarked. Maintaining that during his Yuva Galam padayatra he has personally witnessed some scenes in which some school students are addicted to ganja, Lokesh said that fearing that the future of the youth is at stake he has written to the Prime Minister seeking steps to control the rampant drug abuse and availability of ganja in the state. The situation is so alarming that the medicos who are supposed to educate others not to use drugs are getting addicted to them, Lokesh said and regretted that the ruling party leaders are not worried about the distressing situation in the state.

Lokesh called upon people to declare a war against drug abuse and promised that the TDP will solidly stand by them to prevent the youth from falling victim to the drugs.