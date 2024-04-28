  • Menu
Mega Prince Varun Tej campaign in Pithapuram

Movie hero Varun Tej campaigned on Saturday night in support of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan who is contesting as MLA candidate in Pithapuram of Kakinada district.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Movie hero Varun Tej campaigned on Saturday night in support of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan who is contesting as MLA candidate in Pithapuram of Kakinada district.

Varun Tej said that Pawan Kalyan was a public leader who stood by the people of all walks of life despite not having power. He asked the people to win Pawan Kalyan and send him to the assembly. He said that Pawan Kalyan would develop this area so that the whole country looks towards Pithapuram.

Varun Tej said that Pawan is committed to developing every village in the constituency and also he will play an active role in solving the problems of the state by achieving central cooperation.

Mega Prince Varun Tej's campaign saw tremendous response in Pithapuram. A large number of fans and activists organized a motorbike rally.




