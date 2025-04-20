Minister assures support to mango farmers

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas, and Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar assured mango farmers of substantial government support to increase their incomes. In a meeting with farmers, exporters, and traders, officials discussed packaging methods and trade advice. Srinivas encouraged farmers to voice their needs, highlighting that despite a high mango yield, prices have not met expectations in recent years.

He advocated for advanced techniques and best practices, with plans for cluster farms and a Common Facility Centre to boost farmers’ income. Rajasekhar stressed the importance of quality for exports, aiming for 15% growth in the agricultural sector under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He urged farmers to focus on quality from seed to harvest and reduce chemical usage through natural farming and drone-assisted spraying.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for awareness programs and suggested intercropping to enhance income. The meeting included Collector Dr BR Ambedkar, MLC Dr Suresh Babu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, and various agricultural officers and stakeholders.