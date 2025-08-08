Minister inaugurates National Handloom Day

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, along with district Collector TS Chetan, inaugurated 11th National Handloom Day celebrations near Netanna statue at Kadiri Gate in Dharmavaram on Thursday.

The dignitaries paid floral tributes to the weaver’s statue and congrat-ulated district handloom designer J Nagaraju for receiving the nation-al award in the field of Handloom Designing. Several dignitaries participated in the celebrations, including Addi-tional Director of Handlooms & Textiles Murali Krishna, Joint Director Kanna Babu, RDO Mahesh, and Municipal Commissioner Pramod Ku-mar, TDP Dharmavaram in-charge Paritala Sriram, Jana Sena State general secretary Chilakam Madhu Sudhan Reddy and others.