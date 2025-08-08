Live
- Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare
- Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a Brew-tiful Surprise: Gifting Ideas That Warm the Heart
- Microsoft Rolls Out GPT-5 Across Copilot, Azure, GitHub, and Microsoft 365 with New Smart Mode
- Give Your Favourite Rakhi Sweets a Twist
- Severe rainfall expected in Telangana: authorities warn of continued deluge
- Siva Sivani Celebrates Samavartana 2025 Convocation with Pride
- Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour
- TimeKrishna Revolutionises AI Entertainment
- Forkardt Hardinge Rebrands, Strengthens Indian Presence
- Gifts That Celebrate the Bond: What to Buy Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan
Minister inaugurates National Handloom Day
Highlights
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, along with district Collector TS Chetan, inaugurated 11th National Handloom Day celebrations near Netanna statue at Kadiri Gate in Dharmavaram on Thursday.
Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, along with district Collector TS Chetan, inaugurated 11th National Handloom Day celebrations near Netanna statue at Kadiri Gate in Dharmavaram on Thursday.
The dignitaries paid floral tributes to the weaver’s statue and congrat-ulated district handloom designer J Nagaraju for receiving the nation-al award in the field of Handloom Designing. Several dignitaries participated in the celebrations, including Addi-tional Director of Handlooms & Textiles Murali Krishna, Joint Director Kanna Babu, RDO Mahesh, and Municipal Commissioner Pramod Ku-mar, TDP Dharmavaram in-charge Paritala Sriram, Jana Sena State general secretary Chilakam Madhu Sudhan Reddy and others.
Next Story