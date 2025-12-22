Minister Narayana vows to resolve drinking water problem

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that government has been introducing several programmes for addressing the drinking water problems in the city.

The M&U minister along with in-charge Deputy Mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav has inaugurated the mineral water plants under NTR Sujala Sravsnthi with the financial assistance of Adani Foundation at Children Park Center, Aditya Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Masidhu Center in the city late on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasson, the minister said that in view of providing pure and safe drinking water to the people , government is introducing several programmes under NTR Sujala Sravanthi. He said that due to sufficient availability of water in the Somasila Reservoir, there will no problem for drinking water this time. He appealed to people to utilize the opportunity of securing drinking water under the schemes.